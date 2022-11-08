Ducati’s new Scrambler sheds weight and brings added personalisation

Ducati Scrambler

Ducati has unveiled the latest incarnation of its popular Scrambler model.

Incorporating a number of revised features, the latest Scrambler brings a 4kg weight saving over its predecessor. It’ll be offered in one of three trim levels – Icon, Full Throttle and Nightshift – with the trio utilising the same 803cc air-cooled engine.

Three Scrambler models are available

The Icon version features a new tank that incorporates a coloured replaceable cover while the fenders, wheel tags and front headlight covers can all be customised too. Six new colours have been added to three standard shades – yellow, black and red – as well. The handlebar is lower and closer to the rider than before, too, while the seat has been given a more streamlined shape.

The Full Throttle, meanwhile, is said to take inspiration from American flat track competitions. It’s got a black finish for the exhaust heat shields for the exhaust and a side number plate which bears the number 62, which references the year 1962 which saw the debut of the first Ducati Scrambler. The Full Throttle can also be kitted out with a Rosso GP19 seat cover for a sportier look.

The next generation of Scrambler Ducati is here, evolved to take you into a new Scrambler mode: creative, enjoyable, and with a contemporary feeling. See more here – https://t.co/0rnjkzmMch#NextGenFreedom #ScramblerDucati pic.twitter.com/3KBPQ3A9ed — scramblerducati (@scramblerducati) November 7, 2022

Finally, there’s the Night Shift. Taking on more classic design cues, it has a cafe racer-style seat which is finished in dark leather, while the wheels are finished in black for a more understated appearance. It’s also got flat-set variable-section handlebars and bar-end mirrors.

Ducati also offers loads of personalisation options with the new Scrambler, including three different exhaust options from Termignoni, and a variety of saddles, footpegs, mirrors and tank caps.