Citroen boosts electric range of C5 X and C5 Aircross hybrids

Citroen has updated its plug-in hybrid C5 X and C5 Aircross models, bringing better electric-only ranges and improved efficiency in the process.

The new C5 Aircross plug-in hybrid now offers up to 41 miles of electric-only range – up from 40 miles previously – meaning it also moves from the current 12 per cent benefit-in-kind (BIK) taxation band into a lower eight per cent band. For context, this reduces the cost for a 40% taxpayer by £47 per month.

The new C5 Aircross benefits from a new 14.2kWh battery pack – 1kWh larger than before – which helps to drive up those efficiency levels. It emits just 29g/km CO2, as well.

The new C5 X, meanwhile, retains the same 12.4kWh battery as before, but the move over the Euro 6.4 emissions standards helps to boost the battery’s minimum charge threshold. It increases the range to 39 miles, an increase on the 34 miles available previously.

The C5 X acts as the firm’s flagship model and has comfort at its core. It incorporates Citroen’s Advanced Comfort active suspension system, too, which analyses the road ahead and can automatically adjust the suspension if it detects an irregularity in the surface, such as a pothole. It uses four vertical position sensors and three wheel-speed sensors to detect vehicle body toll, too.