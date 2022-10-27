New figures have revealed that UK car production fell for the first time in four months in September, as parts shortages continue to dog the industry.

Data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) shows that a total of 63,125 cars rolled off UK production lines last month – a year-on-year fall of six per cent.

The trade body put the slide down to ongoing supply chain issues, including the global semiconductor shortage and the war in Ukraine.

Compared with pre-Covid September 2019, the figures were down by nearly 48 per cent.

Exports versus September 2021 declined by 7.4 per cent to 48,956 units, driven by reductions in shipments to the EU, US and China, although they increased to South Korea, Australia and Turkey.

The number of cars built for the UK market also fell slightly, down 0.9 per cent to 14,169 units.

Despite the worrying trends, there was some good news for the UK’s motoring industry as production of battery-electric (BEV), plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and hybrid (HEV) cars grew by 9.9 per cent net to a record share of nearly 38 per cent.

Battery-electric cars in particular grew strongly – up 16.6 per cent to 8,856 units, representing more than one in seven (14 per cent) of cars made in September.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: “Despite the current challenges, our car makers remain resilient and are well placed to ramp up output of the latest zero-emission vehicles, which will help drive an economic recovery, create jobs and boost growth.

“Success is not guaranteed, however, and to realise its potential the UK sector must attract new investment – which means creating competitive investment conditions.”

Since the pandemic, the new car industry has seen unprecedented levels of disruption which has seen production numbers plummet.

However, bosses are now hoping for some much-needed stability following the appointment of Rishi Sunak as prime minister.

Mr Hawes said: “What we now need is a clear and compelling strategy for growth and stability, one that reassures markets, shores up battered consumer confidence and ensures the UK is seen as investable.