Morgan teams up with Malle London to build ‘ultimate adventure’ Super 3

Morgan has collaborated with adventure firm Malle London to create a special adventure-ready version of the Malvern firm’s Super 3.

Used as a support vehicle for the Great Malle Mountain Rally – a 1,500-mile journey through the Alps which took place in September – the special Super 3 was one of the very first models to roll off the production line. It’s finished in ‘Sport Black’ with a contrast white cowl, yellow fly screens and an all-black interior.

However, it’s the adventure-focused features which set this Super 3 apart. It utilises a side-mounted LED searchlight, a CB radio with long-range antenna so that driver and passenger can make contact in even the most remote areas, and a number of camera mounting points. It has also been finished in a special Malle livery and there’s even a flagpole mount on the rear roll hoop.

Jonathan Wells, chief design officer, Morgan Motor Company, said: “The creation of the Morgan and Malle Super 3 support vehicle provides the focal point for what is a hugely exciting collaboration. We envisioned so many use cases for the Super 3 during its inception, so it’s rewarding to see some of them start to come to life.

“We have been working with Malle London from the outset of the Super 3 project. Malle’s spirit for adventure and desire to create functional yet beautiful products aligned with our own ethos.

“Watching Super 3 take on some of the most challenging Alpine routes has been incredible, such adventures perfectly represent the way owners have adopted Morgan’s three-wheeled models.”