Toyota’s RAV4 receives the GR Sport treatment

RAV4 GR Sport

Toyota’s RAV4 has become the latest model in the firm’s line-up to gain a new GR Sport trim level.

Previously applied to models such as the Hilux and Yaris, the GR Sport specification adds a range of elements which take inspiration from Toyota’s involvement in motorsport.

Now available on the RAV4, the GR Sport trim adds a full exterior styling package, including black wheel arch trims, side mouldings and back door accessories. Plus, the fog light bezels gain the same G-mesh pattern as the grille, while GR Sport badging is placed within the grille and on the back door.

Subtle badges are placed at the front and rear

It also features new 19-inch alloy wheels which have been designed with a new line-cutting technique. Finished in gloss black, they’ve got a five-double-spoke design, too.

Inside, there are sport front seats trimmed in a suede-effect material with synthetic leather bolsters, while the headrests are embossed with the GR logo. Those seats incorporate power adjustment, too, while a panoramic around-view monitor can help make parking easier.

Black wheelarches help the RAV4 GR Sport to stand out

All GR Sport models come with a new 10.5-inch high-definition display, too, along with a 12.3-inch digital driver display.

In terms of mechanical upgrades, the RAV4 GR Sport gains new stiffer springs and shock absorber settings designed to make it even more agile in terms of handling. Toyota says that the changes will offer a more ‘engaging driving experience’, too.