Motorists switching to smartphones to get the best prices at dealerships

Car buying

Drivers are increasingly using their smartphones and social media to help with their next car purchase, a new survey has revealed.

Research from the CarGurus UK Buyer Insight Report – which analysis the car-buying journey of over 1,500 drivers – found that the use of mobile phones while on the forecourt has risen by 12 per cent to 71 per cent, up from 59 per cent in 2020. Buyers are even using their phones to check vehicle details and specs and read reviews when conversing with dealers.

In addition, seven-in-10 drivers are checking social media to inform their car buying choice, while 21 per cent say that social media ‘directly impacts’ their car purchase, up from 16 per cent a year ago.

Alexandra Howerter, senior consumer insights analyst at CarGurus, said: “Smartphones are helping consumers become savvier when looking to buy, allowing them to come armed with all the data and hold their own in negotiations. This levels the playing field and alleviates some of the stress and anxiety around buying a car.

“Social media is also a great way to learn more about the car you want to buy, however, consumers must also be cautious about which sources they choose to trust. At CarGurus we’ve developed a unique data-driven approach that calculates an Instant Market Value (IMV), which reflects the market value of a vehicle in the current market. This helps consumers to take the stress out of buying and negotiating, so they can be confident they have the best deal.”