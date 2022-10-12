Lexus updates electric UX 300e bringing more range and new infotainment

Lexus UX

Lexus has given its UX 300e electric crossover a significant update, boosting its electric range while enhancing the level of on-board technology.

The lithium-ion battery’s capacity has grown from 54.3kWh to 72.8kWh, helping the UX 300e to deliver up to 280 miles on a single charge. Models specified with 18-inch wheels will see this drop to 273, however.

Lexus has also fine-tuned the steering and shock absorber settings to make the car more engaging to drive, while extra spot welding has made the overall vehicle more rigid.

The interior boasts a revised screen

The UX 300e also receives the Lexus Link infotainment system. Depending on grade, this brings either an eight- or 12.3-inch display, with a new touchscreen-operated system replacing the older trackpad version. The graphics are crisper than before, too, while cloud-based navigation is included as standard and brings real-time road and traffic information.

Both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included too, while revisions to the multimedia system can be made through over-the-air updates. Lexus has also redesigned the area where the old trackpad was located, transforming it into an additional storage cubby.

The electric UX has been given a new exterior colour

The exterior has been lightly revised, with a new exterior colour – Sonic Platinum – added to the UX’s list of available shades. Inside, there’s a new hazel colour available for both fabric and leather upholstery options.

Updates have also been made to the Lexus Safety System+, which improves the performance for the pre-collision system by integrating a new intersection turning assist – for safer left and right turns – as well as emergency steering assist, which can help the driver to avoid obstacles without having to swerve from their lane.