Jaguar Land Rover teams up with Plugsurfing for new electric charging service

Range Rover

Jaguar Land Rover has introduced a new charging service for its customers with electric and hybrid vehicles.

Developed through a partnership with charging specialists Plugsurfing, Jaguar Charging and Land Rover Charging will give access to over 300,000 points in 26 European countries. Buyers will be given an RFID charging card, as well as the ability to use either the Jaguar or Land Rover Charging app.

The service includes over 700 separate charging point operators, including Osprey and Ionity, and brings users one centralised point through which charging can be selected and paid for. There are three tariffs available; Pay-As-You-Go, Gold or Platinum, with the latter two coming with a monthly fee of £4.26 and £8.50 respectively.

Rawdon Glover, Jaguar Land Rover UK managing director, said: “This is a significant step forward for us and our customers as we move closer to our all-electric future. Creating simplicity and convenience throughout the EV ownership experience is a key objective and, until now, we have been impacted by a compromised public charging infrastructure.

“With our new Jaguar Charging and Land Rover Charging services, we can serve our fleet and business customers with valuable management tools, and enhance the charging process by making it more simple and convenient for drivers throughout the UK and across Europe.”