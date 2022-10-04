Lexus crowned UK’s most-reliable used car brand in list dominated by Japanese firms

Lexus ES F Sport

Luxury outfit Lexus has been named the most reliable car brand in the UK in a list dominated by Japanese manufacturers.

The Toyota-owned company came out on top of a survey of more than 25,000 motorists conducted by What Car?, designed to find out the best and worst cars on British roads.

The survey asked long-suffering drivers how long repairs took to fix and how much they were hit in the pocket by work undertaken.

Cars were then given an overall reliability score out of 100 with Lexus coming out on top with an impressive 98.4 per cent.

(PA)

It was closely followed by sister firm Toyota, which secured a score of 97.2 per cent, and Mitsubishi which scored 97 per cent.

Other Asian brands to feature on the list included Hyundai and Suzuki (both 95.8 per cent); Kia (95.5 per cent) and Mazda (95.2 per cent).

The top scoring British brand was Mini, which scored an eye-catching 97 per cent – the same score as Mitsubishi, which no longer sells cars in the UK.

The top ten was completed by MG and Dacia.



Jim Holder, What Car? editorial director, said: ‘Lexus and Toyota deliver top-class results with such metronomic consistency that it is easy to take them for granted, but anyone doing that should take a look at the results of so-many so-called premium brands who are failing to deliver year-after-year, or so-called brands investing in ‘customer-centric experience’ yet failing to hit the mark.

‘It’s stark that – Lexus and Mini aside – the top ten is dominated by mainstream brands.

‘We’ve come to take reliability for granted from our vehicles but, while cars are so much more reliable despite being so much more complex, the What Car? survey highlights that there is a huge difference between the levels offered by the very best and very worst.

‘The survey shows that what you pay is rarely directly related to the reliability of the vehicle you get and that, as always, buyers need to research carefully before committing to a brand if reliability is a concern.’

Mini was the highest ranking British brand in the survey (BMW Group)

The data was collected by What Car? and quizzed owners of used cars up to five years old about how often their vehicles had failed in the past two years.

At the other end of the scale, Jeep was earlier named as the least reliable brand, followed by Land Rover and Fiat.