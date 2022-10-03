Mercedes announces pricing and specifications for new GLC

Mercedes GLC

The new Mercedes GLC has gone on sale in the UK, with prices starting from £51,855.

The new GLC is available with a series of hybrid powertrains, with three mild-hybrid options available from launch including an integrated starter-generator system for improved running costs and lower emissions.

There’s a twin-screen setup inside the cabin of the GLC

This technology has been applied to both petrol and diesel engines, with the 48-volt technology used on the GLC 300d, GLC 300 and GLC 220d.

Two plug-in hybrid setups will also be available, with the petrol-powered GLC 300e combining a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a 100kW electric motor bringing 308bhp combined. Prices for the range-topping GLC 300e in Premium Plus specification will start from £72,210. A diesel-powered plug-in hybrid – badged GLC 300de – will join the range later.

The new #MercedesBenz #GLC is fully electrified. Now, two plug-in hybrid models, as well as another diesel version with 48-volt technology, complement the range of the brand's successful SUV family. Learn more at: https://t.co/7N1cqJkFoq pic.twitter.com/rUOTXDb0o0 — Mercedes-Benz Press (@MB_Press) September 29, 2022

The GLC incorporates an uprated chassis over its predecessor, with a new four-link setup at the front and multi-link independent rear suspension. AMG Line specification cars gain a sportier suspension layout, while plug-in hybrid versions gain air suspension at the rear axle as standard.

Inside, the GLC receives the latest technology that Mercedes has to offer, including a pair of high-resolution displays using the firm’s MBUX operating system. A 12.3-inch screen ahead of the driver is paired with an 11.9-inch display in the centre console. There’s also the option to add a heads-up display, too.