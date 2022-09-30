Lamborghini Urus S joins super-SUV’s range

Lamborghini has revealed the Urus S as the replacement for the regular SUV model, bringing greater performance and styling tweaks.

Following the reveal of the Urus Performante as the most extreme version of this super-SUV – in August, this new ‘S model will serve as the successor to the original Urus.

Retaining the model’s monstrous 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, the power of the S increases from 632bhp to 657bhp – matching the figure of the Performante. This sees the 0-60mph reduced by 0.2 seconds to 3.3 seconds, with the Urus S also capable of a top speed of 189mph.

Introducing the brand-new Urus S. Our newest Super SUV iteration that retains the Urus charm (with enhanced design) and ramps up the power to match the boldness of Performante.Our Super SUV line-up just got more awesome.#Lamborghini #UrusS #ForBarRaisersOnly — Lamborghini (@Lamborghini) September 29, 2022

Lamborghini has also retuned the SUV’s exhaust sound to offer a ‘sharper note in each drive mode’, while using the same powertrain calibration as the Perfornante. The S also rides on adaptive air suspension, rather than the stiffer coil spring setup that the Performante uses.

Other changes for the ‘S’ includes a new front bumper design and a matt black-painted stainless steel kickplate as standard. A painted carbon fibre bonnet is also included, while a visible carbon finish is now available for the roof as an option.

New 22- and 23-inch alloy wheel designs are also available, while around the rear the Urus gets a redesigned bumper incorporating a new matte black finish.

(Lamborghini)

Moving to the interior, Lamborghini has revised the colour and trim offering with a number of new ‘bi-colour’ finishes.

Lamborghini introduced the Urus as its first SUV in 2018 and it has gone on to be a huge success – accounting for 61 per cent of the models the Italian brand sold in 2021. More than 20,000 Urus models have been produced to date, too.