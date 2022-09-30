Ducati’s Multistrada V4 Rally brings more comfort and greater range

Ducati’s new Multistrada V4 Rally has arrived, bringing a more comfortable ride and a greater range thanks to a larger fuel tank.

Expected to arrive in dealerships during February 2023, the Multistrada V4 Rally is designed to be an adventure-ready motorcycle that brings even more comfort than the rest of the Multistrada V4 range.

It incorporates semi-active suspension with 200mm of travel, while new wider footpegs allow for a more solid stance on the bike. It gets lightened spoke wheels as standard, too, as well as reinforced engine guards that are designed to protect the 1,158cc engine from impacts.

Your biggest adventures are still ahead of you. Unlock every inch of the earth with the new https://t.co/VReXW4XIst#MultistradaV4Rally #UnlockEarth pic.twitter.com/DjQqsMmQq3 — Ducati (@DucatiMotor) September 30, 2022

The V4 Rally also features a new 30-litre aluminium fuel tank that helps to deliver more range than the regular Multistrada.

All bikes get a 6.5-inch TFT display which, as well as showcasing all key riding information, can bring navigation and media functions through the Ducati Connect smartphone app. In order to answer calls or listen to music, a helmet equipped with an intercom system must be used.

The Multistrada V4 Rally also includes a suite of rider aids, including ABS Cornering, Ducati Wheel Control and Ducati Traction Control. Four riding modes – Sport, Touring, Urban and Enduro – are also included, with the latter setting offering a dedicated Power Mode that limits the amount of power by bringing a more direct response, making it better for off-roading.

(Ducati)

Three different specifications are available for the Multistrada V4 Rally. Adventure Radar brings adaptive cruise control and blind spot detection, while Adventure Travel and Radar adds aluminium side cases and heated grips and saddles. Finally, Full adventure adds to all of these features with an Akrapovic silencer and a carbon fibre front mudguard.