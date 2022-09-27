Citroen unveils new retro-inspired logo for ‘exciting and significant next chapter’

Citroen has unveiled a new brand identity and logo as the firm looks ahead to an electric era.

The 10th evolution of the badge in the brand’s 103-year history, the branding has a retro look that looks closer to classic branding from the French firm’s past. The iconic two chevrons remain, but are now smaller and wrapped in an oval rather than being free-standing like they are currently.

Citroen says the new badge ‘signposts the brand’s transition and evolution’, with the emblem having its first outing shortly on a new Citroen concept car, and will then ‘progressively’ be rolled out on the brand’s production models from the middle of 2023 onwards.

The new logo will first feature on a concept vehicle. (Citroen)

Citroen CEO Vincent Cobée says: “As we embark on probably the most exciting chapter in our illustrious 103-year history, the time is right for Citroen to adopt a modern and contemporary new look.

‘Our new identity is an elegant symbol of progress as we move our customers physically in daring, forward-looking vehicles that challenge traditional industry rules, and emotionally by ensuring their entire experience – particularly going electric – is more affordable, comfortable and enjoyable whatever their wants and needs.”

The new, flatter logo is also introduced because of digitalisation, with greater use of screens and integrated apps seeing the need for a new logo to be launched.

The evolution of Citroen’s logo. (Citroen)