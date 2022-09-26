Final Lamborghini Aventador rolls off the production line

Lamborghini Aventador

Lamborghini has called time on its famous Aventador as the last example of its flagship supercar rolled off the firm’s production line.

First unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show in 2011 as the Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 – with the 700 moniker referencing the car’s horsepower output – the Aventador arrived with a new V12 engine and a striking design that took inspiration from many of the firm’s classic models, albeit with a very modern twist.

The final Aventador was in Ultimae specification

“The Lamborghini Aventador was a game-changer at its launch, and the flagship Lamborghini model for 11 years of production,” says Stephan Winkelmann, chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini. “The V12 engine has been part of Lamborghini’s heritage since the company’s earliest days; the beating heart of models from Miura to Diablo, Countach to Murciélago.”

The Aventador was based around a single-piece carbon fibre monocoque, which was designed and manufactured entirely in-house. The 6.5-litre V12 engine was linked to a single-shift transmission, while an F1-inspired pushrod suspension system was integrated into the whole design.

After a glorious run, Aventador ceases production though its legend will live on forever. 11 years of pure, naturally aspirated V12 magic that left us with indelible memories.#Lamborghini​ #Aventador CO2 Emission and Fuel consumption combined: https://t.co/MLO6PI23fq — Lamborghini (@Lamborghini) September 26, 2022

Over more than eight model derivatives, 11,465 cars have been delivered to customers worldwide. In fact, Lamborghini has sold more Aventadors than the rest of its previous V12 models combined. In its fifth year, 5,000 examples were delivered, matching the total run of Murcielagos.