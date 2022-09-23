Mazda vehicles set new Guinness World Record in Italy

Mazda Challenge

A new world record for the largest parade of Mazda vehicles has been set at Modena Circuit in Italy.

A total of 707 Mazda MX-5s came together to beat the previous record set in the Netherlands in 2013, which saw 683 vehicles taking part in a parade. Taking place on September 18, this latest record-breaking attempt saw all four generations of MX-5 models drive around the famous Italian circuit, with a Guinness World Record adjudicator watching over proceedings.

Drivers and their cars at the Modena Circuit

The ‘MX-5 Rally of Records’ was made official at 6pm on the 18th, with hundreds of Mazda fans there to witness the record-breaking announcement.

Here in the UK, the Mazda MX-5 range is made up of a 10-strong line-up, with four convertibles and six Retractable Fastback (RF) variants there to choose from. Engine options include a 1.5-litre and 2.0-litre petrol engine, linked to a manual gearbox. More recently, 2.0-litre RF models have been offered with the option of an automatic gearbox too.

A new Guinness World Record goes to #Mazda for the biggest #MazdaMX5 parade in the world. 707 cars showed up to the Autodromo di Modena to change history. https://t.co/WJliSucvU8 pic.twitter.com/JNwhm4YmTp — Mazda UK (@Mazda_UK) September 22, 2022

Recent updates to the MX-5 include a new Platinum Quartz Metallic paint colour, while all models now include Mazda’s Kinematic Posture Control (KPC) which aims to improve mid-corner stability without disrupting the MX-5’s handling. It works by applying a small amount of braking force to the inner or unloaded wheel during cornering, which helps to pull the body down and manage roll more effectively.