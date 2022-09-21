Polestar to establish flagship UK Space at Battersea Power Station

Polestar Battersea

Polestar is set to open a new flagship ‘Space’ at Battersea Power Station.

Due to open on Friday, October 14, the site will be accessible when the iconic Grade II listed building opens its doors to the public for the first time.

Polestar’s Space will be one of over 100 shops, bars and restaurants housed within Battersea Power Station. The Swedish electric performance brand’s site is situated on the ground floor near the building’s southern entrance.

Here, visitors can speak to Polestar Specialists about the brand, or even organise a one-hour test drive of the Polestar 2 from the site’s car park. Interested buyers can even order their own car if desired.

The Space has enough room to display up to five vehicles at once and joinings Manchester Trafford Centre and Solihull Touchwood Centre as the firm’s third full Space in the UK.

Jonathan Goodman, Head of Polestar UK, said: “The opening of Polestar Battersea Power Station is a great moment for our Brand in the UK. It will allow potential customers to discover Polestar in a relaxing and informed environment, enabling them to define their own shopping experience and reinforces our determination to change the face of automotive retail.

“Battersea Power Station is such an iconic location in the UK and we can’t wait to invite visitors into our flagship Space from 14 October, whether for a test drive, to learn more about Polestar or to take part in one of the many events we’ll have taking place.”