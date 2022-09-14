Notification Settings

Land Rover history celebrated with new special edition Defender

75th Limited Edition gets exclusive detailing.

A new limited-edition Defender is commemorating the long history of the Land Rover.

Called the Defender 75th Limited Edition, it incorporates a number of styling cues that hark back to the 1948 Series I that was launched at the Amsterdam Motor Show.

Land Rover Defender 75
(Land Rover)

Available in either 90 or 110 body styles, the Defender 75th Limited Edition is finished in Grasmere Green for the first time and features 20-inch wheels in the same colour. This is then complemented by 75 Years graphics, silver bumpers and privacy glass.

Stuart Frith, Lifecycle Chief Engineer Defender, said: “Since revealing the new Defender, customers around the globe have fallen in love with it and demand remains extremely strong. This new Limited Edition captures the spirit of the past 75 years, with its colour and detailing, and fuses it with innovative new technology such as Hybrid Electric power, Configurable Terrain Response, software over the air updates and unrivalled all-terrain capability.”

Land Rover Defender 75
(Land Rover)

The interior of the Defender receives interior detailing finishing in the same Grasmere Green, with a number of laser-etched 75 Years logos.

As it’s based on HSE specification, the special-edition Defender gets a lot of standard equipment including 3D surround camera, Land Rover’s Terrain Response system and Matrix LED headlights.

There are also a number of powertrains to choose from, including the P400e plug-in hybrid for 110 models and D300 Ingenium diesel versions. Prices for the Defender 75th Limited Edition start at £85,995 for the 90 and £89,995 for the 110.

