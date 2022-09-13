Peugeot expands electric car line-up with new e-308 and e-308 SW

Peugeot e-308 SW

Peugeot has continued its electric car series expansion with the introduction of the e-308 and e-308 SW.

Both cars use a 156bhp electric motor paired with a 54kWh battery which helps to deliver up to 248 miles between charges. Thanks to an 11kW on-board charger, the e-308 can accept a 100kW rapid charge, resulting in a 20 to 80 per cent top-up taking less than 25 minutes.

The e-308 can charge at speeds of up to 100kW

A range of assistance systems has been included, such as adaptive cruise control and long-range blind spot monitoring which operates at distances of up to 75 metres. Rear traffic alert helps when reversing, too.

Inside, both e-308 and e-308 SW make use of Peugeot’s latest i-Cockpit system with a compact steering wheel giving an easy view of the digital head-up display in front. This is paired with a 10-inch central touchscreen which houses primary navigation and media functions.

It’ll be offered in Allure and GT specifications, with Matrix LED headlights included on the latter. ‘Three-claw’ rear lights give a distinctive look to the back of the car, too. Peugeot has also developed a new 18-inch wheel specifically for the e-308 and e-308 SW, which has been designed to offer the best possible aerodynamic efficiency.