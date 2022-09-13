Ferrari’s Purosangue brings four-seater comfort and huge performance

Ferrari Purosangue (EMBARGO: 13/09/2022 18:00BST)

Ferrari has unveiled its new Purosangue after several months of teasers and announcements.

Powered by a mid-front-mounted 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine, the Purosangue uses one of Ferrari’s most iconic powertrains. Derived from the engine in the 812 Competizione, the 12-cylinder engine produces 715bhp and 716Nm of torque, sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. It’ll manage 0-60mph in under 3.3 seconds and hit a top speed of 193mph.

The rear-hinged doors give great access to the rear of the cabin

Ferrari has shortened the first seven ratios of the gearbox to give a more immediate response, while the eighth ratio is longer for more relaxed cruising.

The Purosangue also incorporates Ferrari’s new active suspension. Created in collaboration with Multimatic, it combines an electric motor actuator and hydraulic damper into one system. By taking this approach, the car’s ride can be controlled more effectively and with quicker reactions. Using sensors on each suspension corner, the Purosangue’s cornering ability is enhanced while uneven road surfaces are levelled out.

The exterior of the car has aerodynamic efficiency in mind, with a smoothed-out design helping it to cut through the air effectively.

Inside, the Purosangue features space for four people. It’s been designed as a four-seater from the outset, meaning the seats in the back are individual with no central bench between them. Accessed via rear-hinged doors, the Purosangue’s rear seats feature their own electric adjustment and are heated, too, while a rotary dial gives access to many of the car’s heating and ventilation functions.

In the front, the Purosangue’s cockpit takes many elements from the one in the SF90 Stradale. One of the standout features is a 10.2-inch display that sits ahead of the passenger and allows them to view and change many aspects of the car’s setup.

A large screen sits ahead of the passenger

Ferrari has introduced the Purosangue with a new optional bullet-proof fabric that’s also used in military uniforms. It’s an alternative to the usual carpeting or leather that is used to trim the floor and is exceptionally hard-wearing. Around the back, there’s a 473-litre boot that can be expanded by lowering the rear seats flat.