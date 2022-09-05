Fiat’s Doblo goes on sale in the UK

Fiat’s latest Doblo van is now available to order, with prices starting from £18,855 excluding VAT.

As well as diesel and petrol setups, the new Doblo will also be available with an electric powertrain in the E-Doblo. Thanks to a 50kWh battery, this can deliver up to 175 miles of range while DC rapid charging means a zero to 80 per cent charge could be completed in as little as 30 minutes. Prices for the E-Doblo start at £27,855, after the Government’s plug-in car grant has been applied but excluding VAT.

The E-Doblo also includes a ‘Magic Plug’ which gives the option to use the car’s battery energy to power external devices such as power tools or appliances.

Fiat has kitted the Doblo out with 18 level two autonomous driver assistance systems, ensuring that all models get plenty of safety equipment from the off. One of Fiat’s most noticeable additions on the Doblo is the Magic Mirror, which uses two cameras – one under the right rear-view mirror and the other above the rear doors – to provide three different views displayed on a five-inch digital rear-view mirror.

The Magic Mirror provides different views to make parking and positioning easier

A new head-up display is also included, allowing drivers to check out key information without taking their eyes off the road.

The Doblo is available in two load lengths and two configurations – panel and crew cab.