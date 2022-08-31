Polestar’s 6 LA Concept edition sells out one week after first public appearance

Polestar 6 LA Concept edition

Polestar has filled all 500 build slots for its new 6 LA Concept edition just a week after its first public appearance.

Offered initially in LA Concept edition – which is an exclusive early version of the Polestar 6 that will go into full production – the new model was shown at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance event in California. Expected to launch in 2026, the Polestar 6 LA Concept edition will be available with a distinctive Sky Blue exterior paint that was used on the initial ‘O2’ concept.

The Polestar 6 LA Concept edition uses an entirely electric powertrain

“The high interest from our customers shows that a stunning electric roadster like Polestar 6 has high relevance in the sports car arena,” said Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO. “The open-top-plus-electric combination is clearly one that appeals to even the most die-hard petrolheads.”

The Polestar 6 is expected to develop up to 872bhp and 900Nm of torque, which will result in a 0-60mph time of three seconds and a top speed of 155mph.

Given this strong demand, Polestar is planning to open reservations on build slots for its regular 6 model later this year. These models will be completed after the initial run of 500 LA Concept edition cars has been completed.