Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II to make UK debut at Salon Privé

Rolls-Royce has confirmed that its new Phantom Series II will make its UK debut at next week’s Salon Privé event.

Revealed in May, the updated version of Rolls-Royce’s flagship model also made its first American appearance at the recent Monterey Car Week. The current Phantom was first shown in 2017, with a ‘Series II’ model getting a number of changes, including a new grille that features new polished horizontal lines and the ability to illuminate for the first time.

Various new alloy wheel designs are also available, including a new ‘disc wheel’ that offers a similar look to classic Rolls-Royce models, available in both polished stainless steel or black. The updated Phantom can also be dechromed for a sportier look, while new connected services have been introduced, including a ‘Whispers’ app that allows owners to check the status and their security of their vehicle from their phone.

The updated Phantom gets a redesigned grille and new alloy wheel designs. (Rolls-Royce)

For its UK debut, Rolls-Royce has created a special model with a two-tone paint finish incorporating black over Monteverde green and a subtle pink coachline.

Also on show at Salon Privé, at Blenheim Palace, will be a Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge – a sportier version of the firm’s smaller luxury saloon – with unique St Tropez (orange) and Twilight Purple models set to be on display.

Boris Weletzky, regional director UK, Europe, Russia and Central Asia at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said: “Rolls-Royce is delighted to return once again to Blenheim Palace for Salon Privé.

Unique versions of the Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge will also be on display. (Rolls-Royce)

“Salon Privé is an important event in the luxury calendar, making it the perfect place for the Phantom Series II, the marque’s magnum opus, to make its UK public debut. We will also showcase a highly Bespoke Black Badge Ghost at the event. I look forward to meeting our esteemed clients, friends of the marque and media at this year’s gathering.”