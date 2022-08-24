Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Updated Toyota Corolla now available to order

MotorsPublished:

Hatchback and estate get powertrain, style and technology revisions

Updated Toyota Corolla now available to order

Toyota has announced that its updated Corolla is now available to order, with prices starting from £29,610.

The latest generation of the British-built Corolla arrived in 2019, with Toyota now updating the model to keep it competitive. Still offered with a choice of 1.8- and 2.0-litre hybrid powertrains, these have been revised to offer greater power and performance.

The 1.8-litre version’s power has increased from 120bhp to 138bhp, with the 0-60mph time being cut by 1.7 seconds – now taking nine seconds. Meanwhile, the range-topping 2.0-litre setup has increased in power from 181bhp to 193bhp, with its 7.3-second 0-60mph time being half a second quicker than before.

Inside, the Corolla gets a new 10.5-inch touchscreen offering a raft of new connected services, including remote access using the ‘myT’ app and a new voice control service. A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster is another addition to the Corolla line-up, too.

Styling changes include a redesigned grille pattern and new alloy wheel designs, while the interior aims to move upmarket with new colour ‘themes’ providing a more premium finish than its predecessor.

Prices for the Corolla kick off from £29,610 for the five-door hatchback, and £30,945 for the Touring Sports estate model. Standard equipment includes the aforementioned touchscreen and digital dial display, along with keyless entry, front and rear parking sensors plus a wireless phone charger. Prices rise to £36,260 for the top-spec Excel version in estate form.

A large new 10.5-inch touchscreen is included across the Corolla range. (Toyota)

The new Toyota Corolla is now available to order at the firm’s dealer network, with online ordering starting on September 1.

Motors

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News