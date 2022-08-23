Polestar to supply batteries to Swedish electric boat company

Polestar battery agreement

Polestar has signed a new multi-year agreement to supply battery and charging systems to a leading Swedish hydrofoil electric boat company.

The agreement – which is one of the world’s first direct battery collaborations between the automotive and marine industries – will see Polestar power Candela’s latest boats.

Candela’s boats use a computer-guided hydrofoil

Candela uses computer-guided hydrofoils which lift the boat’s hull above water, enabling them to use up to 80 per cent less energy at high speeds than a traditionally-powered boat. Plus, because it has zero emissions and ‘minimal noise’, according to Candela, these boats bring a quieter and smoother experience compared to traditional boats.

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, said: “I am fascinated by the way Candela’s boats glide elegantly and efficient through, or better, over the water – amazing proof of the great aesthetics and experiences modern, sustainable technology can create.

When talking about EVs, cars tend to come to mind. But there are other types of transportation that are important to the electric revolution. Which is why we’ve partnered with electric boat manufacturer @CandelaBoat as a battery supplier. Learn more here: https://t.co/08umadd9AB pic.twitter.com/QR6C9SodcB — Polestar (@PolestarCars) August 23, 2022

“That Polestar will be part of future projects with Candela by supplying an essential part for the innovative propulsion of their boats, is awesome. As a battery supplier to Candela, we can help drive the transition to cleaner oceans and lakes, and electrify waterborne transport.”

This new collaboration marks the start of a broader intended partnership between Polestar and Candela, with the two exploring ‘further opportunities for future collaboration’.