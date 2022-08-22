Aston Martin’s V12 Vantage Roadster takes drop-top performance to a new level

Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster

Aston Martin has unveiled a new roadster version of its powerful V12 Vantage.

Arriving as the most powerful Vantage Roadster ever, the new 5.2-litre V12-powered model produces 690bhp and 735Nm of torque, enabling a 0-60mph time of 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 200mph.

All cars get a lightweight exhaust system

Limited to just 249 models globally, the V12 Vantage Roadster has received a bespoke tune for its adaptive dampers over the hard-top version, ensuring that it delivers the best possible driving dynamic. Much the same as the coupe V12 Vantage, the Roadster also receives carbon ceramic brakes as standard, while the front bumper, bonnet, and side sills are all made from carbon fibre to reduce weight.

Extra weight has been saved through a lightweight battery and a centre-mounted twin-exit exhaust crafted from lightweight stainless steel which measures just 1mm in depth. This exhaust system weighs 7.2kg less than the one fitted to the regular Vantage Roadster, in fact.

Roberto Fedeli, Aston Martin chief technical officer, said: “We have worked extremely hard to ensure the V12 Vantage Roadster possesses the same potency and dynamism that characterises the V12 Vantage, while surpassing it in terms of raw sensory excitement that you only achieve with roof down driving.

“With more power and torque than any Vantage Roadster before it, a wide-track chassis with precisely tuned suspension calibration, and up to ten times the downforce of the series production Vantage Roadster, this is a breathtaking machine created for our most enthusiastic customers.”