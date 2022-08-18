Singer’s Turbo Study is a 503bhp convertible restomod

Singer Turbo Study

Singer, the California-based Porsche 911 restoration specialist, has showcased a new convertible version of its Turbo Study model.

It arrives as the firm’s first model with a folding fabric roof but is largely similar to the hard-top Turbo Study coupe it revealed recently. Based around the 964-generation 911, it incorporates the trademark ‘whale tail’ spoiler and shark fin of the classic Turbo model.

However, it has a range of modern-day enhancements such as a bespoke carbon fibre body and the option of either rear- or all-wheel-drive layouts. It’s powered by an air-cooled 3.8-litre flat-six engine, which incorporates twin turbochargers with electric wastegates. Buyers are able to specify it with up to 503bhp. There’s also the option to add a sports exhaust system.

The interior blends the classic and the modern

Rob Dickinson, founder and executive chairman of the Singer Group, said: “The first Porsche, the Sport 356/1 known as “Number 1”, was a cabriolet, and high-performance, open-roof glamour has been part of the story ever since.

“I’ve long wanted to celebrate that part of Porsche heritage at Singer and doing so as part of our recently announced Turbo Study seems a perfect place to start. Our goal with the Turbo Study is to distil the awesome thrill of Porsche’s first ‘supercar’ while reimagining its performance and refinement. We’re excited that owners can now choose to enjoy these traits with the roof down.”

The Turbo Study features a folding fabric roof

All cars get a six-speed manual gearbox and ‘touring-focused’ suspension, which would put it on the softer end of the spectrum in order to provide more comfort when travelling long distances. Inside, there are electrically adjustable sports seats finished in black with tartan centres, while wood accents in ‘Black Forest red’ are there for contrast.