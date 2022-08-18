Notification Settings

Dodge’s Charger Daytona SRT Concept is an electric muscle car for the future

MotorsPublished:

Concept gets an ‘industry first’ battery-electric exhaust sound.

Dodge Charger Concept

Dodge has revealed a concept vehicle which points toward the future of electric muscle cars.

The US carmaker has unveiled the Charger Daytona SRT Concept at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan, during a three-day ‘Dodge Speed Week’ event.

The concept, which takes the squared-off front look of a traditional muscle car, is fully electric and powered by Dodge’s 800-volt ‘Banshee’ powertrain which brings all-wheel-drive as standard. Though performance details haven’t been revealed, Dodge has said that it outpaces its Hellcat performance models.

Dodge Charger Concept
The rear lights are inspired by classic Dodge muscle cars

It also draws its name from the Charger Daytona, which was the first vehicle to pass the 200mph barrier on a NASCAR circuit in 1970.

Contrasting almost-silent EVs, the Charger manages to produce a 126-decibel exhaust sound – equating to that produced by the firm’s SRT Hellcat- through a new ‘Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust’ system. This plays a performance sound through an amplifier and tuning chamber at the rear of the car.

“The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept exists because performance made us do it,” said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge brand chief executive officer at Stellantis.

“Dodge is about muscle, attitude and performance, and the brand carries that chip on its shoulder and into the BEV segment through a concept loaded with patents, innovations, and performance features that embody the electrified muscle of tomorrow.”

The Charger Daytona SRT Concept also utilises Dodge’s eRupt multi-speed transmission which has been designed to replicate conventional gearshifts. Plus, a PowerShot function gives drivers the option of adding a quick burst of additional horsepower via a button on the steering wheel.

