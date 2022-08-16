Seat cuts price of electric MO scooter for August

Seat’s new electric MO scooter has been discounted for August, with the bike now available from £4,999.

The Seat MO eScooter 125 was introduced earlier this year as the brand increasingly targets other transport methods outside of cars. Launched with a price of £5,800, Seat has now cut the bike’s price by 14 per cent to £4,999 throughout this month.

Offering a range of up to 85 miles, the MO is targeted towards towns and cities, with Seat saying it ‘provides an accessible answer to zero emissions urban mobility at an affordable price point’.

(Seat)

With equivalent performance to a petrol 125cc motorcycle, the MO can travel at speeds of up to 59mph and accelerate from 0-30mph in 3.9 seconds. Another highlight is that the scooter’s battery can be removed to charge externally – at a three-pin plug socket in your house, for example.

Richard Harrison, managing director of Seat UK, said: “Seat MO provides a truly compelling proposition for urban mobility. It is affordable, convenient and zero-emissions mobility at its best. It is fully up to the demands of modern urban travel with its ample range and ease of changing, while being extremely fun to ride.

“With the UK Government’s 2030 deadline looming, our two-wheeled electric vehicle is an ideal solution for the travel needs of motorists across the UK, including many who might never have considered a motorcycle previously.”

(Seat)