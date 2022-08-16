Polestar O2 concept confirmed for production

Polestar has confirmed that it is putting its O2 concept car into production, with the first examples of the electric roadster expected in 2026.

Revealed earlier this year, the O2 concept stood out with its sleek design and open-air cabin, with few electric convertibles on the market and in the pipeline.

But Polestar says that because of ‘overwhelming consumer response’, it has decided to produce the O2, with the model morphing into the Polestar 6, following the brand’s method of numerically naming its models as they’re launched.

(Polestar)

It will be based on the same underpinnings as the Polestar 5, which was recently shown in production form ahead of a 2024 launch. Using a high-tech 800-volt architecture, it will develop a huge 872bhp and 900Nm of torque, with the Swedish EV firm targeting a 0-60mph time of three seconds and a top speed of 155mph.

To celebrate the announcement – and the brand’s presence at this week’s Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance and Monterey Car Week – the firm has also announced a Polestar 6 LA Concept edition.

Limited to 500 numbered examples, these will mirror the look of the O2 concept, and come painted in the unique Sky Blue colour, feature 21-inch alloy wheels and have a light leather interior.



Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, said: “With the overwhelming consumer and press response, we took the decision to put this stunning roadster into production and I am so excited to make it a reality. Polestar 6 is a perfect combination of powerful electric performance and the thrill of fresh air with the top down.”

Though the hard-top convertible isn’t expected until 2026, Polestar has said that the indicative starting price of the 6 is $200,000 (£165,000). Customers are also able to reserve an LA Concept edition for $25,000 (£20,685).