Production of Mercedes-AMG One hypercar begins in UK

Mercedes-AMG has announced that production of its long-awaited ‘One’ hypercar is under way, with the model being produced at a new facility in the UK.

First shown as a concept in 2017, the One was hamstrung by development delays due to the complexity of using a powertrain similar to that of Formula 1 cars in a road-going model. The production version was finally shown in June this year.

Now, the first customer models are in production, with the AMG One being a true ‘UK-built’ car. Its 1.6-litre V6 turbocharged engine and four electric motors are made by the same team that produce the power units in Mercedes AMG Petronas’ F1 cars in Brixworth, Northamptonshire.

(Mercedes-AMG)

Just 275 examples of the AMG One will be made, with Mercedes outsourcing overall production to Multimatic, which is behind the manufacturing of models like the latest Ford GT and Aston Martin’s Vanquish Zagato.

The production of the Mercedes-AMG one will take place at a new, small, dedicated facility in Coventry, with the manufacturing split into 16 main stations, such as test runs of the engine and motors, a ‘Monsoon rain test’ and installing the interior. One of the most challenging aspects of production is said to be the carbon monocoque, which is as thin as 1.2mm in some places.

Mercedes says more than 50 people work on each AMG One, with the final stage of production being testing at a nearby proving ground. Once signed off, each car returns to Mercedes-AMG’s base in Affalterbach, Germany, where it will be handed over to customers. The first of these handovers is expected before the end of the year.

Nothing better than experiencing a drive with our Mercedes-AMG ONE. #MercedesAMG #ONE [Mercedes-AMG ONE | WLTP: Stromverbrauch kombiniert: 32 kWh/100 km | Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert: 8,7 l/100 km | CO₂-Emissionen kombiniert: 198 g/km | https://t.co/ye4fweSJ4V] pic.twitter.com/dyQN2fJe5C — Mercedes-AMG (@MercedesAMG) August 8, 2022

Philipp Schiemer, chairman of Mercedes-AMG, said: “The Mercedes-AMG One is the most ambitious project we have ever undertaken – from development to production. The production of the exclusive small series is a truly unique challenge.

‘’For the first time, the hypercar brings current Formula 1 hybrid technology almost one-to-one from the race track to the road and combines overwhelming performance with exemplary efficiency. We as a whole team are very proud to have started production of the first customer vehicles.”