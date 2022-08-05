Lexus joins Motability scheme with hybrid-powered UX

Now available on the Motability Scheme, the Lexus UX Hybrid SUV with £3,995 advance payment.

Lexus have partnered with Motability to make amazing accessible to all.

The Motability Scheme comes with a wide range of benefits, find out about them here: https://t.co/xidRPf3mm5 pic.twitter.com/3mfbV21xkx

— Vantage Motor Group (@VantageMotorGrp) August 3, 2022