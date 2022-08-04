Royal Mail strengthens green credentials with 2,000 electric Peugeot postvans

Peugeot is to supply Royal Mail with 2,000 electric vans as the postal service looks to increase the number of EVs on its fleet.

The French firm’s vans have been widely used by Royal Mail since 2009, with Peugeot saying there are already 28,000 of its commercial vehicles being used by the national delivery service.

Royal Mail is now ramping up its EV plans, with the aim of having 5,500 electric vehicles on its fleet by spring 2023. As part of this, Peugeot is supplying 2,000 battery-powered vans to the group, with deliveries starting this month.

(Royal Mail)

It comprises 1,000 of the smaller Peugeot e-Partner models and 1,000 of the mid-size Peugeot e-Expert. Various body styles of each van are available, with an electric range of up to 205 miles offered by the e-Expert and 171 miles from the e-Partner.

Julie David, managing director of Peugeot UK, said: “I am incredibly pleased that we can continue to support Royal Mail with models from our award-winning electric van range, including the Peugeot e-Partner, which is set to be produced right here in the UK at our Ellesmere Port plant from early next year.

“The Peugeot e-Partner and e-Expert make no compromise on useful volume or practicality compared with the diesel versions. With every van in our range already benefiting from an electric version and every car offering an electrified variant by 2024, we look forward to continuing our support of the Royal Mail and its ambition for a greener future.”

We now have 3,000 electric vehicles across our delivery and collection fleet! The 3,000th electric vehicle was deployed at Peterborough Delivery Office, where MP for Peterborough, @paulbristow79 made a visit to see the fleet in operation. pic.twitter.com/L7QBIqUGid — Royal Mail (@RoyalMail) July 29, 2022

Seventy of Royal Mail’s delivery offices have already started with the transition to electrification, particularly in cities operating low-emission zones, including London, Bristol and Oxford.