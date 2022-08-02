Jeep’s Grand Cherokee 4xe hits the market

Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe

The new Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrid has gone on sale in the UK, with prices starting from £69,900.

Due to arrive in the UK early next year, the Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrid will be available in Limited, Trailhawk, Overland and Summit Reserve specifications, with all bringing a full plug-in hybrid powertrain capable of delivering up to 31 miles of electric-only range alongside a 0-60mph time of just over six seconds.

The Grand Cherokee is available in a variety of specifications

It’s centred around a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which when combined with two electric motors provides 375bhp and 637Nm of torque.

In keeping with Jeep’s go-anywhere ethos, the new Grand Cherokee 4xe has already been tested over the gruelling Rubicon Trail and even includes a new anti-roll bar disconnect that helps bring extra articulation over rough terrain. Air suspension with electronic semi-active damping is incorporated too.

The only vehicles you take out just so you can take it all in. #GrandCherokee pic.twitter.com/FB0ckeGc97 — Jeep (@Jeep) July 27, 2022

Entry-level Limited cars are accompanied by a high level of standard equipment, including 20-inch wheels, full LED exterior lighting and a 10.1-inch infotainment screen, along with a 10.25-inch driver display. Trailhawk-specification cars are focused on off-road use and as such come with smaller 18-inch wheels with all-terrain tyres, Jeep’s Quadra-drive II off-road technology, an electronic limited-split rear differential axle and three skid plates for added protection, with this specification accompanied by a starting price of £73,900.

Move up to Overland trim – priced from £75,900 – and you’ll get a dual exhaust system as well as a panoramic sunroof and Nappa leather seats.