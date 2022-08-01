MG’s upcoming two-seater convertible teased

MG Convertible

MG has revealed a new teaser video of an upcoming electric convertible.

Teased via a post to social media, MG accompanied the post with the caption ‘return of the legend’, which suggests that the new model might wear a badge that was used on some of the firm’s classic cars.

In the short clip, we get to see a long, streamlined bonnet and twin ‘rollover’ hoops behind the driver and passenger seats – this vehicle seems to be a strict two-seater. A small ducktail spoiler is also incorporated into the design of the rear of the car, while the lights at the back of the vehicle appear to draw inspiration from the Union Jack flag.

There are sleek LED headlights, while the video also seems to show that the upcoming drop-top will incorporate ‘scissor-style’ doors which hinge vertically. A folding canvas roof can also be seen, as can a yoke-style steering wheel, similar to that used by recent Tesla models.

It follows on from MG’s Cyberster concept which was released in May 2020. At that time, the concept vehicle incorporated the same long bonnet, with a large central bonnet bulge running along its length.