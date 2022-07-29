James Bond Defenders heading to charity auction

Land Rover Defender

A number of stunt cars used in the latest James Bond film No Time To Die are heading to charity auction.

Two Defenders and a Range Rover Sport will be offered, with the line-up led by a Defender 110 which was one of 10 models used during the filming. Accompanied by an estimate of between £300,000 and £500,000, it has a unique VIN number – 007. The British Red Cross will benefit from the proceeds of this sale.

Just 300 Bond Editions were created

This is joined by a Defender 110 V8 Bond Edition, which was created by SV Bespoke. Taking inspiration from the Defender models in No Time to Die, just 300 Bond Editions were ever made. This particular version – which carries an estimate of between £200,000 and £300,000 – also features a ‘60 Years of Bond’ logo etched on the instrument panel end cap. The proceeds from this sale will benefit conservation charity Tusk.

Nick Collins, Executive Director Vehicle Programmes, Jaguar Land Rover, said: “Defender, Range Rover and Jaguar were in the thick of the action in No Time To Die. Each car represents a unique piece of James Bond history which we’re sure collectors will be keen to own and we are delighted to be able to support our charity partners through their sale.

A number of 007-inspired touches are used across the car

“With such high demand for the Defender V8 Bond Edition, we are also hoping this special one-off version with the 60 years of Bond logo will attract a keen buyer.”

A Range Rover Sport SVR – one of six supplied for filming – will also go under the hammer accompanied by an estimate of between £80,000 and £120,000, while a Jaguar XF which appeared in the film’s pre-credit sequence comes with an estimate of between £50,000 and £70,000.