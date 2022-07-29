Garage steps in to help as catalytic converter thefts soar

Richard's Auto Services in Ellesmere

Richard Auto Services in Ellesmere has teamed up with West Mercia Police in an attempt to stem the rise of the thefts.

They will be providing unique reference numbers for catalytic converters, for free, which will be stored on a database.

The database will help officers identify the stolen parts in any future theft.

The business owner's wife was inspired to help out the community when an elderly couple brought their car into the shop amongst a "massive increase" in thefts.

Julie Smith said: "They hadn't realised what had happened until they brought the car in. They hadn't reported it to the police because they had no idea it had happened. That really got to me.

"They were vulnerable and their car is their independence. I thought there must be something we can do about this."

Mrs Smith reached out to West Mercia's Rural & Business Crime Officer, Graham Donaldson, who was happy to help facilitate the service.

She added: "Marking the converter won't be a cure, it won't stop theft. But people might think twice about stealing it if they know it's traceable.

"Hopefully this will raise awareness too, so people do realise sooner and report it to the police."

The service will take 20 minutes, and available to book from August 5, from 10am to 2pm.