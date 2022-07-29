Bentley posts record financial results for first half of 2022

Bentley Bentayga S

Bentley has announced record profits for the first six months of 2022, exceeding those announced for the entirety of 2021.

The luxury British brand’s operating profits were €398 million (£333.5m) which comes in at €9 million (£7.7 million) more than the €389 million (£325.8 million) record it set for the whole of 2021.

Adrian Hallmark, chairman and CEO of Bentley Motors, said: “Despite the continued global economic instability, it is promising to see Bentley is showing financial consistency as we reinvent the company in line with our Beyond100 strategy and form a basis to withstand further external shocks.

The Bentayga took the majority of sales for the first half of 2022

“In particular, a significant increase in demand and capitalisation of our Mulliner personalisation programme has driven record return on sales, and continued global interest in the freshest model line in the luxury sector has resulted in record high revenues.

“I would like to thank our hard-working colleagues for their continued efforts, as Bentley continues its ground-breaking transformation towards an electrified future, financial independence and to be the leader in sustainable luxury mobility.”

Encouraging financial results for our first six months of 2022, despite continued global economic uncertainty. While the outlook for the second half of the year remains challenging, we have posted operating profits of €398 million, up 124 per cent on the same period last year. — Bentley Newsroom (@BentleyComms) July 29, 2022

Bentley’s Bentayga SUV took the lion’s share of sales at 40 per cent, followed by the Flying Spur and Continental GT which accounted for 27 and 33 per cent of sales respectively.