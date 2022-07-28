Notification Settings

Volkswagen’s ID. Buzz Cargo hits the road from £38,125

MotorsPublished:

Electric commercial vehicle has a range of up to 256 miles.

ID. Buzz Cargo

Volkswagen Commercial’s latest vehicle – the ID. Buzz Cargo – has arrived on the market priced from £38,125.

Utilising a 77kWh battery, the ID. Buzz Cargo can travel for up to 256 miles on a single charge, but has enough space for two Euro pallets to be loaded sideways. It can also tow up to 1,000kg with an optional trailer hitch.

The Cargo has a large, open load area

Buyers are able to choose from a two- or three-seat configuration, while the fixed partition between the cab and load area can be fitted with a window to provide extra space for loading longer items. Two sliding doors aid access to the load area further.

Entry-level Commerce-specification vehicles arrive with a heated driver’s seat, front and rear parking sensors and a 10-inch infotainment system which incorporates Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Commerce’s £38,125 starting price also includes three services and one MOT.

All Cargo models get a large central touchscreen

Move up to Commerce Plus – which starts from £43,275 – and adaptive cruise control is added alongside keyless entry, a rear-view camera and a multifunction steering wheel. A wide number of assistance systems, such as travel assist, lane keep assist and emergency assist are also included in this grade.

For now, these prices exclude VAT and on-the-road pricing, with the ID. Buzz Cargo available to order from August. Volkswagen has also stated that the ID. Buzz Cargo’s eligibility for the plug-in grant – which can be applied to electric vans and could save up to £2,500 off smaller electric commercial vehicles – is currently ‘pending’.

