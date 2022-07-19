Renault Arkana crossover updated for 2022

Renault has updated its Arkana hybrid crossover for 2022, with the model getting revised trim levels and slight styling tweaks.

The Arkana was introduced last year as the brand’s new coupe-crossover, and now gains updated trim level names, in-line with updates that have been made recently to Renault’s other cars.

Previously offered in S Edition and Iconic trim levels, these have been replaced by Evolution and Techno grades.

(Renault)

Prices for the Arkana Evolution start from £26,695, with standard equipment including full LED headlights, two seven-inch screens (one for the digital dials and a second for the touchscreen) and a reversing camera.

The mid-range Techno model is available from £28,695, and brings a larger 10-inch digital instrument cluster and 9.3-inch touchscreen, along with 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and tinted rear windows.

Like before, the R.S. Line trim level heads up the range, bringing sportier styling inside and out, along with heated front seats and a heated perforated leather steering wheel, with this starting from £31,095.

(Renault)

Renault is also introducing a new E-Tech Engineered trim level onto full hybrid versions of the Arkana, as well as the Clio supermini and Captur crossover, which all feature the same powertrain. They bring unique alloy wheels (17s on the Clio and 18s on the other two), along with black Renault logos front and rear and gold accents on the bumpers, side sill trip and rear spoiler.

The gold theme continues on the interior, with this colour stitching used for the door panels, steering wheel and dashboard air vents.