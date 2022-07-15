Skoda’s Vision 7S concept showcases electric seven-seater

Skoda concept

A new Skoda concept car has brought a first look at a potential seven-seater electric SUV from the firm.

Called the Vision 7S, it’s a car that utilises a ‘versatile interior architecture’, according to the Czech firm, which gives space for up to seven people. An initial sketch showcases a roomy cabin, with a long central tunnel with an integrated child seat.

There are three rows of seats, while Skoda says that a variety of its ‘Simply Clever’ features will be incorporated throughout the cabin. The forward section of the cabin utilises a wraparound dashboard, with a hand rest positioned ahead of it that makes accessing the touchscreen and buttons easier. Sustainable materials are used throughout, too.

Ambient lighting is used throughout the car – and can be used to show the car’s charging status, too – while the backrests of the seats are fitted with holders for multimedia devices. Skoda says that these also have backpacks incorporated into them.

Oliver Stefani, head of Skoda Design, said: “The new design language is minimalist, functional and authentic. In the future, we will continue to focus on Skoda’s traditional strengths, such as generous space, easy usability and a high degree of functionality. With our new design language, we are taking the next step and placing even greater emphasis on the customer experience.

Skoda has also said that the concept uses new ‘sliding controls’ So when in driving mode, the steering wheel is set into its traditional spot while the central touchscreen is vertically aligned to make operating it while on the move easier.