Mini plots new Electric Convertible with driveable prototype

Mini Electric Convertible

Mini has created a one-off model that hints toward a future convertible version of its Electric hatch.

Based on the same platform as the petrol-powered Cooper S Convertible, the prototype switches that car’s 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with the electric motor and battery found in the regular Electric version. With 181bhp on offer, it can go from 0-60mph in 7.5 seconds and travel for up to 143 miles on a single charge.

The roof can be raised or lowered in 18 seconds

It shares the dimensions as the regular Cooper S Convertible, measuring in at 3,863mm long and 1,727mm wide. However, despite the conversion to electric power, the car’s 160 litres of roof-down boot space remains the same.

This version, however, features a folding soft top that can be opened or lowered in 18 seconds at speeds of up to 19mph. There are three roof stages available too; open, closed or as a sunroof.

Electric, open-air fun. MINI gives us a glimpse of how classic open-air driving fun could look when it’s all-electric ?: https://t.co/fR0qLmLGha#BMWGroup #emobility pic.twitter.com/IzwmIsIbqV — BMW Group (@BMWGroup) July 15, 2022

Though not a production version, Mini has said that this prototype is a ‘unique specimen’ that shows ‘how the path to an all-electric premium brand could continue’. The one-off car will be shown to the public for the first time at a ‘Mini Takes the States’ event in America, with the roads between Burlington in Vermont and Greenville-Spartanburg in South Carolina, used to showcase the concept’s handling and performance.