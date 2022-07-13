Volkswagen’s new electric ID.Buzz to start from £57,115

Volkswagen has announced that its new ID.Buzz is now available to order, with prices starting from £57,115.

One of 2022’s most important new vehicles, the ID.Buzz is deemed as the successor to the iconic Microbus, also known as the T1 and ‘Split Screen’. Long-awaited, this new model is Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ first EV.

Based on the same MEB electric car platform as Volkswagen’s ID.3 and ID.4, the Buzz uses a 77kWh battery paired to a rear-mounted electric motor prodicting 201bhp. It has a claimed driving range of 258 miles and can be rapid-charged – a five to 80 per cent top-up will take around 30 minutes.

(Volkswagen)

Initially, the only model available to order is the five-seat MPV version, with the ID.Buzz Cargo van following next month.

Kicking off the range is the Life model, priced from £57,115. Standard equipment includes a digital cockpit and a 10-inch touchscreen with satellite navigation and full smartphone integration. Wireless phone charging and a removable ‘Buzz’ storage box are also included.

Up next is the mid-range Style model, priced from £61,915, which adds matrix LED headlights, an electric boot and wraparound ambient interior lighting.

Meet the new kid on the grid. The ID. Buzz, with fully-electric motor, is now available to order ⚡?? Order now: https://t.co/OdVMXOEOzy #VansThatCan pic.twitter.com/RiPHk8DU6r — Volkswagen Vans (@Volkswagen_CV) July 13, 2022