Toyota Highlander gains tech upgrades for 2023 model

Toyota Highlander

Toyota’s largest hybrid SUV – the Highlander – has been updated with a range of technology upgrades.

It’s the latest car to get the firm’s new Smart Connect+ infotainment system, which brings a 12.3-inch display alongside cloud-based navigation and real-time updates for aspects such as traffic. Plus, this service doesn’t require a smartphone signal to operate; each car comes with an inclusive four-year data plan that also includes over-the-air updates.

Wireless Apple CarPlay is included as standard

The upgrade also includes an embedded navigation system which means that drivers will still be able to get instructions even if a connection to the cloud isn’t available. Road sign recognition, 3D city mapping and fixed speed camera location information are all included too.

Drivers are also able to remotely control certain aspects of their cars via a smartphone, too, with functions including unlocking and locking the doors, or flashing the hazard lights in order to find the car in a busy parking area.

New tech updates, including a 12.3-inch touchscreen, are keeping the #ToyotaHighlander fresh for 2023. pic.twitter.com/EnFZZH4kOS — ToyotaUK (@ToyotaUK) July 5, 2022

As standard, all Highlander models now come with wireless smartphone charging, as well as wireless Apple CarPlay. Android Auto is included too, though via a wired connection instead.

The display ahead of the driver has also undergone a revamp, with a new 12.3-inch ‘combimeter’ fitted as standard. This relays all key information back to the driver. All cars now get 20-inch black alloy wheels as standard, too.