Mazda’s CX-60 gains new six-cylinder diesel engine

Mazda CX-60 diesel engine

Mazda has introduced a new six-cylinder diesel engine for its CX-60 SUV.

Incorporating ‘clean burn combustion technology’, the 3.3-litre e-Skyactiv D engine will join the CX-60 range next year, sitting alongside the existing plug-in hybrid version. However, this new powertrain caters for customers who are after an ‘efficient, long distance driving car with great towing capacity’, according to Mazda.

The CX-60 is Mazda’s latest SUV

The new powertrain will make its debut in the CX-60, with its Distribution Controlled Partially Premixed Compression Ignition (DCPCI) ensuring that it arrives as one of the ‘cleanest diesel engines in the world’. It’ll be offered in two outputs, too; 197bhp with rear-wheel-drive and 242bhp with Mazda’s all-wheel-drive system.

The more powerful version delivers 0-60mph in 7.4 seconds, yet should return up to 53.3mpg an CO2 emissions of 137g/km. The less powerful version is even more frugal, however, returning a claimed 57.6mph alongside CO2 emissions of 127g/km.

The CX-60 is currently available with a plug-in hybrid powertrain

Plus, it comes with a towing capacity of 2,500kg, while a lightweight construction means that this new powertrain weighs much the same as the 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel used in the smaller CX-5.

Mazda has added that a straight-six petrol engine will also join the diesel and plug-in hybrid models, though has only said that this will occur ‘at a later date’.