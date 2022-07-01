More than 100,000 EVs charging on UK’s motorways each month

Exeter Gridserve Electric Highway

More than 100,000 electric vehicles are being charged on the UK’s motorway network each month.

The number of charging sessions has tripled since June 2021 with the amount of energy delivered to vehicles quadrupled just one year after Gridserve acquired the motorway charging network from Ecotricity. The average charge time on the network has also decreased as Gridserve looks to provide more reliable and efficient charging.

Happy 1st Birthday GRIDSERVE Electric Highway ? It’s been a whole year since we took over! In that time, average charge time has decreased, reliability has increased with up time at 99% AND we have upgraded over 160 charging locations! So we are celebrating ? https://t.co/Yt4ISO9enL — GRIDSERVE Electric Highway (@ElecHighway) June 30, 2022

Toddington Harper, founder and CEO of Gridserve, said: “Only one year ago, we acquired the Gridserve Electric Highway with the aim of making EV driving an enjoyable, ultra-convenient and stress-free experience throughout the UK. From day one, we have been focussed on delivering the best possible charging experience for drivers, and the response has been staggering with more people than ever charging at motorway service stations.

“I’m proud to say that in just one year, Gridserve has made reliable EV travel across Great Britain possible – from Land’s End to John o’ Groats, and Pembrokeshire to Dover.”

We're thrilled to announce that we're in the process of installing brand new High Power CCS and CHAdeMO chargers at @motoway Heston Westbound Services??⚡️Charging facilities will be back online ASAP and we apologise for any inconvenience caused during this exciting upgrade.?⚠️ — GRIDSERVE Electric Highway (@ElecHighway) June 8, 2022

Over the past year, Gridserve has conducted a multimillion-pound upgrade programme, aimed at improving the ease-of-use and availability of chargers. This has included upgrading over 160 charging locations with new units and installing an extra seven high power ‘super hubs’ across the network, with each incorporating six to 12 350kW rapid chargers. It has also opened a new flagship Electric Forecourt in Norwich.