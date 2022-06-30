Gordon Murray Group targets EV expansion with new technology division

Gordon Murray Automotive T.50

Gordon Murray Group has established a new technology-focused division that will concentrate on the development of electric vehicles for third-party global clients.

The Group will now be split into two departments – Gordon Murray Technology and Gordon Murray Automotive – with the former there to aid global companies in the creation, design and manufacture of electric vehicles. It is already in the process of developing two electric SUVs for a ‘major car manufacturer’.

Gordon Murray Group’s new HQ will be in Surrey

Known for its T.50 supercar and headed up by Gordon Murray – who famously designed the McLaren F1 – the firm will take up its headquarters at a £50m site in Windlesham, Surrey. Development has already started and is expected to be finished by 2024. The company has also opened a new facility in Warwick, West Midlands, and is looking at other sites in the US.

Gordon Murray, executive chairman of the Gordon Murray Group, said: “The company is growing from strength to strength and we have had unprecedented expansion since 2020. This announcement and the streamlining of our business is testament to that, as we are intent on continuing and amplifying that success with further growth.]

All examples of the T.50 supercar have been sold

“Gordon Murray Automotive is in a strong position. Our world-beating supercars, the T.50, T.50s track car and recently announced T.33 are already sold out. The T.50, especially, is in the final stages of development and will be in the hands of its first customers soon and there is a lot more exciting news to come.”