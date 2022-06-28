Yamaha Motor aims for carbon neutrality at its factories by 2035

Want to win one of the official @YMUKofficial Ténéré World Raid's contesting the 2022 Africa Eco Race in October?

Check out this awesome competition with @RidersforHealth, powered by @2WheelsforLife!

Find out more ?? https://t.co/CVGRT3Draf#YamahaRacing #RevsYourHeart pic.twitter.com/PXuVGcb9U7

— Yamaha Racing UK (@YamahaRacingUK) June 25, 2022