New hybrid Honda Civic to start from £29,595

Honda Civic

Honda has announced pricing for its new 11th generation Civic, which will be hitting the roads later in the year.

Launched to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the Civic, this new version of Civic completes Honda’s full range electrification, as it will purely be offered with a new 2.0-litre hybrid powertrain producing 181bhp and 315Nm of torque.

That allows the Civic to hit 60mph in 7.9 seconds, while the most efficient models are capable of returning a claimed 60mpg, with CO2 emissions of just 108g/km.

High-end materials are used throughout

Kicking off the line-up is the Elegance model, which starts from £29,595, and comes equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats, a reversing camera and new nine-inch touchscreen with satellite navigation and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring. Honda’s ‘Sensing’ safety system is also included, bringing features like traffic jam assist, which combines lane keep assist with adaptive cruise control.

Next up is the Sport, which gains black 18-inch alloy wheels and various gloss black styling elements to give it a more aggressive look. It also features LED front fog lights and part leather seats, with prices starting from £30,595.

At the top of the range is the Advance grade, which starts from £32,995, and gains equipment such as a 12-speaker Bose sound system, a panoramic sunroof and an upgraded 10.2-inch digital dial display.

Rebecca Adamson, head of automobile for Honda UK, said: “The launch of the all-new Civic marks an important milestone for the brand, celebrating the iconic model with the best iteration yet.

“It has once again set the benchmark in practicality, efficiency, performance and safety, tailored to modern customer demands across Europe.”