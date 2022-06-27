New DS 7 arrives with revised look and plug-in hybrid power

DS 7

The new DS 7 will bring ‘unparalleled comfort’ when it arrives in the UK this September, the French brand has said.

The original DS 7 was the first car to come from the firm after it became a standalone outfit separate from Citroen and marked its entrance into the heavily contested SUV segment back in 2017. Now, it has been redesigned with a series of ‘new developments’ that aim to help it stay current in what is a very hard-fought market.

The cabin is centred around a large central screen

Design-wise, the new DS 7 does play quite close to the look of the original, though the front end has been designed with a revised light arrangement. These lights are slimmer, too, while the LED rear lights have also been streamlined. New Pixel LED Vision lights bring greater nighttime illumination than before, while a new DS Light Veil system incorporates a daytime running light and four vertical sections made up of 33 LEDs.

All cars get 19-inch wheels as standard, though a larger 20-inch version is also available.

The next journey continues to illustrate excellence.Its beauty is not knowing where you will go, but what drives you forward. New DS 7Refinement is a journey.#DSautomobiles #NewDS7 pic.twitter.com/sEf0gvxvgE — DS Automobiles (@DS_Official) June 27, 2022

Inside, there are two new Nappa leather colour options – Basalt Black and Pearl Grey – while Performance Line cars get a variety of Alcantara-clad elements for a sportier feel. A new 12-inch touchscreen infotainment is where you’ll access navigation and media functions, while a second 12-inch display ahead of the driver relays back all key information.

DS has also equipped the DS 7 with a series of technologies, including active scan suspension that uses a camera to ‘see’ ahead of the car and adjust the ride according to any imperfections in the road that might be in front. A night vision system uses an infrared camera to sweep ahead of the car in the dark and can detect cyclists, pedestrians and animals at distances of up to 100 metres.