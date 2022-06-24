Singer presents trio of new restorations at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Singer Turbo Study

American restoration firm Singer has presented three new projects at this week’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Designed to celebrate the ‘era-defining’ 930 Turbo from 1975, the Turbo Study has been created with close influence from its new owner. As a result, it has been made to incorporate a range of uses, including being able to deliver ‘everyday performance’.

It features a 3.8-litre twin-turbocharged flat-six engine with 503bhp, coupled to a six-speed manual transmission. Underneath, it incorporates ‘touring optimised’ suspension and a full carbon-ceramic braking system, while the bodywork – finished in Wolf Blue – is crafted from carbon fibre. Inside, there’s a sand-coloured interior with wood accents.

The Sebring Commission celebrates Porsche’s motorsport victory

Debuting at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this week, the Turbo Study has been showcased for the first time alongside another new Singer model, the Sebring Commission.

The fruits of a Dynamics and Lightweighting Study (DLS) by Singer, the car harks back to the 718 RS 60 Spyder, which was used for Porsche’s first overall victory at the 12 Hours of Sebring in 1960.

The Indy Commission features bronze badges

Produced at Singer’s UK site in Oxfordshire, the Sebring Commission uses a 4.0-litre air-cooled flat-six that has been developed in collaboration with Williams Advanced Engineering. It develops just shy of 500bhp, while a magnesium gearbox and Brembo ceramic brakes help to keep the car’s weight down.